GILLSVILLE - George Andrew Sims, 81, Gillsville, entered heaven Friday, February 3, 2023, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
George was born August 3, 1941 in Gillsville, to the late Ned and Bessie Brock Sims. He was a poultry farmer most all of his life. He loved the outdoors; he loved to hunt and fish and loved being with his family. He was a member of Emmanuel Community Church formerly known as Pine Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, John Sims, James Sims and W.F. Sims; and sisters, Tootsie Whitehead, Louise Irvin and Lucille Smith.
Left to cherish precious memories are his wife of 62 years, Barbara Joann Sims; daughters, Brenda (Phillip) Cofield, Linda (Tate) Coghlan, Lisa (Josh) Pope and Teresa (Stacy) Chester; sons, Wayne (Linda) Sims, Glenn (Penny) Sims and Ned (Yari) Sims; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene (Cathy) Sims and Jackie (Fay) Sims; sister, Lois (Junior) Loggins; longtime friends, Charlotte and the late James Parks; a number of nieces, nephews and other family members also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday February 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Emmanuel Community Church (formerly known as Pine Grove Baptist Church) with the Rev. Earl Pirkle officiating. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with the Revs. Seth Harvey and Kip Wright officiating. George will lie in state from 1:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service will be livestreamed on the Ward's Funeral Home Facebook.
The family would like to thank special friend, Judith Williams and the staff at Gentiva Hospice for the great care they gave to George and the entire family.
Ward's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence at www.wardsfh.com.
