COMMERCE - George Ben Cowart, 82, Commerce, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Cowart was born in Lexington, to the late Fred Lee and Ethelene Baugh Cowart. He was a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church and retired from Roper Pump Company. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cowart was preceded in death by his son, Michael Crews; and brother, JT Cowart.
Mr. Cowart is survived by his wife, Myrtle Chambers Cowart, Commerce; daughters, Tammy Patrick (Randy) and Amy Davison (Lee), both of Commerce; sister, Louise Swain, Commerce; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Blacks Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friend: Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In