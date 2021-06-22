JEFFERSON - George Daniel “Danny” Reece, 58, Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Mr. Reece was born in Atlanta, a son to the late Marion Hershell Reece and the late Mary Jo Faires. Mr. Reece owned and operated Dano’s Towing and Auto Detailing in Jefferson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Reece was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Reece; and his step-mother, Sara Reece.
Survivors include his wife, Jannie Reece, Jefferson; daughters, Danielle Worley and her husband Justin, Cumming, Miranda Johnson and her husband Alec, Madison, and Susan Reece, Jefferson; son, J.D. Reece, Jefferson; grandchildren, Aiden Liber, Gavin Worley, Landon Johnson and George Oliver Johnson; brothers, Hershell Reece and Scotty Guinn, both of Chattanooga, TN; sister Pat Mitchell, Buford; Billy Bowles and Robert Waterson also survive.
Memorial service: Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. James Eison officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
