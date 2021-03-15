George Donald Smith, 94, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, Mr. Smith was the son of the late Early Odell Smith and Marjorie Carter Smith. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Mr. Smith was employed by the Madison County Board of Education for over 22 years where he worked as a school bus driver. He enjoyed farming and served for over 30 years on the Madison County Farm Service Agency Board. Mr. Smith was the longest serving member of the Madison County Farm Bureau Board of Directors with over 40 years of service. He was also the oldest living member of Union Baptist Church where he was a deacon and served as treasurer for more than 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Alice Housch Smith; two children, George E. Smith and Peggy A. Luke (Greg); one sister, Jean Davis (Leon); one brother-in-law, Emory Gilmer; one grandson, Shade Luke; two nephews, Ed Davis (Debbie) and Andy Housch (Robin); three nieces, Lejean Messer (David), Sandy Mallicoat and Susan Copeland (Lee); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Union Baptist Church with the Revs. Walter Singletary and Robert Whitehead officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 19, 2021 from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Baptist Church Building Fund, 2900 Highway 106 S., Hull, Ga. 30646 or to the Madison County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund, 719 Hwy. 29 N., Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements.
