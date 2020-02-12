CARNESVILLE - George Earl O’Kelley Jr., 94, Carnesville, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. O’Kelley was born in Nicholson to the late George Earl and Mary Berrong O’Kelley Sr. Mr. O’Kelley was retired from Lockheed, he was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran, and a member of the Nelms Lodge #323 F&AM.
In addition to his parents, Mr. O’Kelley was also preceded in death by his wife, Ossie Mae Carlan O’Kelley.
Mr. O’Kelley is survived by his daughter, Patricia Denise O’Kelley, Lawrenceville; sister, Betty Joyce Moore, Commerce; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the interment following at Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
