LEXINGTON - George Edward “Eddie” Nation, 62, of Lexington, died Saturday, October 12, 2019.

A native of Live Oak, Fla., he was a son of Claude Erwin and Annie Pearl Bass Nation, Crawford. He was a painter with Superior Trailer of many years. Eddie enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandbabies. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Wendell Nation and John David Nation; and a grandson, Wyatt Nation.

Funeral service: Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East, with the Rev. Herman Nation officiating. Interment will follow at Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Monday, October 14, 2019, one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Harry Gabriel, Shane Pugh, John Bass, Josh Doster, Paul Mazzone and Andy Nimmons.

Survivors in addition to his parents include his children, Bridget Nation-Haley (Rob), Comer, and George Ray Nation (April), Sandy Cross; sister, Lora Mazzone (Paul), Conyers; three grandchildren, Kelley Beth King, Avery King and Tripp King; several nieces and nephews.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens, Ga., 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 13-19

