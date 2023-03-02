George Edward Morris, 66, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, following a long and courageous battle with Myelodysplasia.
He was born to Violet Mullenax Morris and Howard George Morris on March 16, 1956, on Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. George spent most of his life in Birmingham, Alabama, followed by many years residing in Jacksonville, Alabama where he and his wife raised their two children. More recently, he resided in Winder, where he moved upon retirement to be closer to his children.
George graduated from Huffman High School in 1974 where he met the love of his life and wife of 49 years. They would marry and start raising a family in Center Point, Alabama, while George worked at McWane Cast Iron Pipe in Birmingham, for more than 10 years. Through the years, George grew professionally, serving in a variety of roles including plant manager and transferring to work locations in Oxford, Alabama and Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
George was an avid University of Alabama football fan, spending many seasons attending games and sharing his love for The Tide with his two children. When he wasn’t working or attending his children’s extracurricular activities, George made time for boating, fishing and hunting with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Violet and Howard; his paternal grandparents, Howard and Hazel Morris, Pursglove, West Virginia; and in-laws, Shirley Brookins, Birmingham, and Charles Brookins, Pensacola, Florida.
George is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn Brookins Morris; his two children, Melissa (Andy) Anderson, Statham, and Brandon Morris, Atlanta; his three grandchildren, Michael, Jacob and Parker Anderson; his three sisters, Karen (Randy) Cunningham, Monica (Dave) Miller and Shannon (James) Ferguson; sister-in-law, Linda (Dennis) White; and countless other family members.
A celebration of life service is being planned for a date that will be announced by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ASH Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to helping hematologists conquer blood disorders around the world.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements. 706-622-8000. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
