JEFFERSON - George Eric Grashorn, 80, Jefferson, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
He is greatly loved and missed by his family and friends and was a man of great character and faith. George’s laugh could light up a room and he was extremely loyal, caring and hardworking, with an amazing sense of humor. He instilled strong values with his family and led by example with honesty and love.
George enjoyed spending time at Lake Hartwell, including water skiing and boating with his family. After graduating from Lake Forest College, he had a successful career in the insurance industry especially establishing his own firm, Electronic Medical Claims.
George was the son of the late Gerard and Gunhild Grashorn. Raised in Glenview, Illinois, he lived in New Jersey for many years before moving to Georgia in 2012.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Debra (n’ee Britten), his children, Dave (Robin) Grashorn, Dawn (Andrew) Metzler, Kim (Pat) McMahon and Sue Krock; grandchildren, Amanda Kavaja, Ava Grashorn, Danny McMahon, Megan Krock, Paddy McMahon, Shannon Kavaja and Yvonee Grashorn; sister, Susan (Graham) Jackson; and many other loving family members.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Brian Funderburke officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens in Jefferson. All are welcome to attend to celebrate George’s legacy and the wonderful memories we have with him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
