GAINESVILLE - George Frank “Frankie” Crane, 59, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mr. Crane was born in Atlanta, on April 1, 1963, son of the late George Crane and the late Jewell Barrett Crane. He was a paramedic having worked for Madison County EMS and was a member of Canaan Baptist Church in Danielsville.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Jean Garrett Crane; daughters and sons-in-law, Alicia and Keith McMin, Danielsville, Amber and Tyler Phillips, Hull, and Laura Beth and Barry Maxey, Comer; grandchildren, Jacey McMinn, Hayden Munro, Gavyn Munro, Paisley McMinn, Josiah Phillips and Addi Rae Phillips; brother, Jack Crane; and sisters, Sue Mitchell, Marie Gauntt, Jean Nunnally and Jeanette Cain.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Strickland officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In