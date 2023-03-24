STATHAM - George Glenn Downs, Statham, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospice House.
He was born March 13,1937, in Gainesville, the second of five children of Frank Arden and Anne Garrett Downs. He grew up on a 72 acre farm in Oconee County in the Bogart/Statham area.
Glenn was an honor graduate at Bogart High School. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering. Glenn was a Veteran of the Air Force.
Glenn was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was active at Hebron Christian Church and a member of the Bogart United Methodist Church.
Glenn married Barbara Sims on September 13, 1959, and they had two daughters, Julie and Mandy. He was an engineer and surveyor for over 40 years and was known for his meticulous and precise drafting. Glenn and Barbara enjoyed their garden and sharing vegetables with family and friends.
As a father and grandfather, he willingly helped with homework and encouraged his daughters and grandchildren. He was keen on figuring out how things work. Glenn volunteered at Park Place Nursing Home in Monroe. He was loved by the residents as their favorite Bingo caller saying the numbers loud and clear. Glenn’s friends remember him as a quiet, kind and encouraging man.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Robert A. Downs; sisters, Martha Downs Clements and Mary Ann Downs Edwards; his in-laws, Billy and Jewell Sims; and brother-in-law, Dudley Skaggs.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sims Downs; daughters, Julie (David) Rogers and Amanda Downs, Maryland; grandchildren, Katy (Andrew) Paulson and Kyle (Jessica) Rogers; great-grandchildren, Clayton and Emerson Paulson; brother, Bill (Dot) Downs; aunt, Claire McDougald; brothers-in-law, Ryland Edwards, Mack Clements, Harry (Sharon) Sims and Jim Sims; sisters-in-law, Sandra Sims Skaggs and Joy Downs; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made in memory of Glenn Downs to ACTS (Area Churches Together Serving: Bogart, Georgia) and Bogart United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Smith Memory Chapel, Winder, is in charge of the arrangements.
