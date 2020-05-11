GILLSVILLE - George Mason Wood, 94, Gillsville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Birmingham, Ala.
George was born on March 4, 1926 in Gillsville to Harbin Albert Wood and Florence Segars Wood. He was the only brother in a family with seven sisters.
After graduating from high school, George volunteered to serve in the Navy during WWII and spent his time in service sailing between New York and Rouen, France protecting shipments of supplies for the Allied Forces in Europe. When the war concluded, he attended Berry College where he played for the baseball team as a left-handed pitcher.
George married his high school sweetheart, Lee Frankum, on June 11, 1948. They raised two sons in Decatur. George spent his working career as shipping manager for Genuine Parts in Atlanta. After retirement, George and Lee returned to his family farm in Gillsville, where he was quite famous for his beautiful garden and vegetables. They enjoyed hosting family gatherings at the farm, where there was always room at the table for everyone who stopped by. Anyone lucky enough to spend the night enjoyed George’s biscuits, eggs, bacon and famous pancakes for breakfast. When he wasn’t busy farming he enjoyed watching sports, especially the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. George was a devoted husband; loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle; talented farmer; excellent cook; and faithful member of Midway United Methodist Church in Gillsville. He will be remembered for his kindness, calm, steady spirit, great love for his extended family and friends, and tireless commitment to any task he undertook.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lee Wood; his parents; and sisters, Gertrell Wood, Alma Martin, Mary Brownlow, Jimmie Cooper and Margaret Kytle.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher Wood (Joy), Birmingham, Ala. and Timothy Wood (Lesa), Collierville, Tenn.; granddaughters, Kim Wood (Franklin), Birmingham, Ala., Kate Oemke (Terry), Marietta, and Kristin Regenold (Matthew), Franklin, Tenn.; grandson, Christopher K. Wood (Allison), Knoxville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Amelia Artzwood, Terry Oemke, Savannah Regenold, Bennett Regenold, Silas George Regenold, Luke Regenold, Lyla Wood and Harbin Wood; sisters, Molly Brown, Commerce, and Milford House, Gillsville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that no flowers be sent, donations may be made in memory of George Wood to Midway United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 24, Gillsville, Georgia 30543.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
