ALPHARETTA - George Miller, 77, Alpharetta, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, due to natural causes.
George was born in Shanghai, China, on February 5, 1945. In 1949 he moved with his parents and sister, Victoria, to a refugee camp in Tubabao, Philippines. They lived there for approximately six months before moving to the Dominican Republic, and then on to California, U.S.A.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Solomon Miller; and his mother, Svetlana Novack Miller.
He is survived by his sisters, Victoria Faktorovich (Arkady), Dolly Ramot (Ami) and Gina Sharp (Roger); along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his children, Tim Miller (Robin), Jeanne Hamilton, Tony Miller, Dale Miller (Donna) and Tommy Miller; seven grandchildren, Justin, Kiera, Alyssa, Sam, Aubrey, Jessikah and Sydney; andone great-grandson, Levi.
George enlisted into the U.S. Army as a sharpshooter and also toured Vietnam. He was based at Presidio Army Base in San Francisco before being based in Frankfurt Germany. After his service, he stayed a short time in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before moving back to California. Later on in his life, George moved for a short time to Maryland, and then on to Florida. When his health started to decline, he moved closer to his family in Georgia.
A service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.
The family would like to thank Smith Memory Chapel, Winder, Ga., for the funeral preparations.
