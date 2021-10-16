BETHLEHEM - George Milton Williams Sr., 82, Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.
He was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church. George was a truck driver and was the co-owner of George Williams, LLC. He was a lifetime member of OOIDA (Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association) and a 57-year member of The Georgia Bulldog Club. For many years, he enjoyed short track racing at Lanier Raceway.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Runell Elrod Williams; a sister, Ann Savage; and a granddaughter, Kahdyra Camaran.
He is survived by a son, George Williams Jr. (Deborah), Bethlehem; two daughters, Ronanne Brown (Charlie), Bethlehem, and Kathy Camaran (Ricardo), Loganville; a step-daughter, Susan Walls (David), Winder; eight grandchildren, Michael Atkins, Brittany Fowler, Sarah Williams, Jimmy Camaran, Ricardo Joel Camaran, Brandon Brooks, Justin Duke and Alex Crowe; and eight great-grandchildren, Adison Fowler, Bently Fowler, Tucker-Lee Fowler, Elijah Delacruz, Roman Atkins, Allie Atkins, Brinden Brooks and Brinley Brooks.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 15, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
