COMMERCE - George Nale Sr., 90, Commerce, passed away December 4, 2019.
Mr. Nale was born October 18, 1929. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruby (Masters) Nale; and daughter Donne Fay.
He is survived by his children, Patti Jean and George Jr.; along with five sisters, Patti Garrecht, Verba Nichols, Shirley Drummonds, Nelda Busby and Fay Durant. He was also very close to Jamie Crane and Jody Thumm, who were like sons to him.
He served in the United States Air Force and retired from Florida Power and Light.
George loved working in his yard, going to auctions, traveling and getting together every year with his five sisters for “Sisters Week.”
He was a former member of the Madison County Library board and volunteered at the Madison County Senior Center. George was also instrumental in getting a county 911 system in Madison County.
He met the love of his life, Linda Thumm, 11 years ago and loved to work in the yard together and went everywhere together.
A memorial service for George will be held at a later time.
