COLBERT - George “Sonny” Raymond Fortson, 69, Colbert, passed away November 29, 2019.
He was the son of the late Tom and Imogene Fortson. Sonny was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jodi Torres and Kaycee Phelps. He was a member of Colbert United Methodist Church.
Sonny worked in pipeline/cable for many years. He loved a good game of poker after a ride on the bike. He appreciated the simple life and enjoyed good conversations. He was a proud American and an old soul. A great man to many. He was widely loved and will be greatly missed.
Family to receive friends: Saturday November 30, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Sunday December 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Colbert United Methodist Church with Pastor Joe Gunby officiating, Sonny will lie in state at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. The interment will be in Colbert Cemetery.
Survivors include: children, Lisa Bolin, Katherine (Nick) Phelps, Brandy (Kyle) Kriveruchka and Cody (Brandy) Fortson; sisters and brother, Jean Simmons, Sue Jenkins, Deborah Rogers, Rhonda Stewart and Tim Fortson; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
