MAYSVILLE - George Stewart Bolton, 87, Maysville, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Born on March 5, 1932 in Maysville, he was the son of the late Ellis and Annie Mae Garrison Bolton. He was a farmer, the widower of Ruth Mealor Bolton, and was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Bolton; and sisters, Elizabeth Evans, Ethleen Adams and Geraldine Adams. He was a member of Maysville Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons, Ellis (Brenda) Bolton, Royston, and Chris (Karen) Bolton, Homer; sister, Deedie Turner, Maysville; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. John Wood, Charles Crabbe and Scott Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
