NICHOLSON — Mr. George Weyman Brown, age 70, of Nicholson, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Mr. Brown was born in Athens to the late, Leonard Brown and Gertrelle Cody Brown Tate. Mr. Brown was retired from Piedmont Athens Regional, he was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church, and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown was also preceded in death by his son, Nathan Brown.
Mr. Brown is survived by his daughters, Jamie Hicks and Deanna Gibson both of Colbert; four granddaughters, Cayla and Carlee Gibson; sisters, Marie Pittman and Elaine Brown Coile both of Nicholson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial service: Sunday, July 25, at 4 p.m. from New Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Zach Hawks officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 25, from 2-4 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
