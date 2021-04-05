JEFFERSON - George Widmer Jr., 90, Jefferson, entered into rest Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Mr. Widmer was born in New York City, a son of the late George Widmer Sr. and the late Jean Lesser Widmer. Mr. Widmer was a retired mechanic and air freight exporter, was a semi-pro bowler, a Lt. Auxilary Police Officer, an Army Veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the American Legion Post 56. In addition to his parents, Mr. Widmer is preceded by his wife, Carolyn Ann Scalone Widmer.
Survivors include a daughter, Georgiana Powers, Jefferson; a son, Gregory Rhett Widmer, Woodstock; and grandchildren, Jacob S. Powers, Justin D. Powers and George R. Widmer III.
Graveside service: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. from Evans Memory Gardens with Military Honors.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, N.Y. 10306 or www.tunnel2towers.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In