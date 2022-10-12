GAINESVILLE - Georgia "Ann" Wright, 79, Gainesville, entered heaven Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at New Horizon Lanier Park.
Ann was born in Jefferson on November 8, 1942, to the late George W. Martin and Winnie Head Long. She was retired from Wrigley's/Mars with a number of years of service. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wright; sisters, Ruth Phillips, Sadie McCoy and Annie Bell Hardy; and brother, William Martin.
Left to cherish precious memories, brother, Rocky Long and his wife, Gail Long, Commerce; sisters-in-law, Louise Wright and Becky Martin, both of Gainesville; a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of other family also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday October 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doug Duncan officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery beside her loving husband, Bill.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852.
Ward's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gainesivlle, is honored to serve the family of Georgia Ann Wright. You may share online condolences or you may sign the guest book at www.wardsfh.com.
