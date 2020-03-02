DEWY ROSE - Georgia Dudley Christian, 83, Dewy Rose, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Christian was born in Royston on March 9, 1936, daughter of the late Moses Doc Dudley and the late Mary Lou Perry Dudley. She was a powder room worker having worked at Johnson & Johnson and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Bowman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Obie Guy Christian Sr.; son, Obie Guy Christian Jr.; daughter, Kathy Bennett; and sister, Virginia Brooks.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Wayne Christian and Rose Griffin, Stockbridge, Jerry Wayne Christian, Dewy Rose, Terry Dwayne Christian, Athens, and Steven and Shannon Christian, Dewy Rose; daughter, Debra and Robert Stansell, Dewy Rose; brother, Jimmy Dudley, Danielsville; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church with the Revs. Jamie Callaway, Roger Whitten and Josh Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour at Faith Baptist Church. The family is at 2539 Deep Creek Road Bowman, Ga. 30624.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
