COMMERCE - Gerald Edgar Moon, 71, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Born on July 29, 1950 in Commerce, Mr. Moon was the son of the late Edgar and Posie Goldsmith Moon. He was a peace officer with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Commerce City Police Department and Winder City Police Department, serving 50 years in law enforcement.

Survivors include godchildren, Adam (Nicole) Reynolds and Amanda Chester.

Funeral service: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jennifer Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ivie Funeral Home to be used to honor law enforcement in our community.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

