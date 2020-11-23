NICHOLSON - Gerald Franklin Bettis, 64, Nicholson, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Bettis was born in Cumming to the late George Franklin and Betty Jean Hurst Bettis. Mr. Bettis was a retired truck driver. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bettis was also preceded in death by his wife, Connie Sue Hicks Bettis; and brother, Donnie Bettis.
Mr. Bettis is survived by his sons, Curtiss, Travis (Carrie Hicks), Anthony (Deanna), all of Nicholson, and Joseph Bettis, of South Carolina; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Dennis Bettis (Carol), Maryville, Tenn.
Memorial service: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Howington Cemetery, Memorial Dr., Nicholson.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
