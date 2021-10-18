AUBURN - Gerald H. Collins, 84, Auburn, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021.
He was born September 22, 1937 in Blairsville to Dewey K. and Ouva Brackett Collins who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by a brother, Harry Collins. Mr. Collins was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Carl, and was a United States Army Veteran. He owned and operated Collins Auto Salvage of Auburn.
Surviving are wife, Gail Blackstock Collins, Auburn; sons, Robin (Kim) Collins, Colbert, Tony (Charmain) Collins, Statham, and Gary (Sandi Satterfield) Collins, Auburn; adopted son, Rick Townsend, Auburn; grandchildren, Alayna Gravitt, Kenny Collins, Anna DeMuro, Brooke Collins and Drew Collins; great-grandchildren, Gentry Gravitt and Kaylee Collins; sister, Joann Deavers, Blairsville; brother, Ronnie Collins, Auburn; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Collins, Alabama.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Larry Youngblood and Travis McDaniel officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
