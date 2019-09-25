JEFFERSON - Gerald "Jerry" Maurice Hohman, 75, entered into rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born on May 26, 1944 in Dallas, Texas, he was the son of the late Wallace and Maurine Hohman of Dallas, Texas. Mr. Hohman was a graduate of Justin F. Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas, and the University of North Texas in Denton, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He retired from Havertys Furniture in 2005 as the VP of Human Resources. Jerry was a very active member of Saint Catherine Laboure´ Catholic Church in Jefferson, where he was the past Grand Knight. He was also the past president of the Parish Council and a caseworker for St. Vincent de Paul.
Jerry loved sports, especially playing golf and cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs.
He was the first to volunteer around his community and was nicknamed the “Mayor” of his neighborhood, Traditions of Braselton. His smile would light up a room when he walked in.
Jerry’s love of life was contagious, and he never met a stranger. He made everyone he interacted with feel special and he will be missed beyond words.
A devoted, beloved, and proud husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and friend, he is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Hohman, Jefferson; children, Jen Hohman, Jefferson, Greg Hohman, Concord, Calif., Jerry Hanson and his wife Rachel, Richardson, Texas ; Lisa Robles and her husband Jonathan, Wylie, Texas; brothers, Bob Hohman and his wife Yoli, Irving, Texas, Richard Hohman and his wife Diana, Parrish, Fla.; sister, Janice and her husband Ron Velleff; sisters-in-law Leslie (Sissy) and her husband Richard Halla, Meadow Vista, Calif., and Diane and her husband Paul Heinemann, Gallatin, Tenn., seven grandchildren; and dogs Cooper and Molly. In addition, he is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and an endless number of friends.
Funeral mass: Friday, September 27, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Saint Catherine Laboure´ Catholic Church, 180 Elrod Rd., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, with Father Paul Moreau officiating.
Celebration of life: Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Traditions of Braselton Member’s Clubhouse, 1665 Traditions Way, Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (give.bcrf.org/jerryhohman) or the American Red Cross (redcross.org), where he frequently donated platelets and blood for many years.
