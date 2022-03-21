DANIELSVILLE - Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Riley, 84, Danielsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Born in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Dennis Riley and Gertrude (Aikens) Riley. Mr. Riley resided in several different states including Georgia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He retired from the City of Danielsville where he worked as the water/maintenance superintendent.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace (Peppler) Riley; son, Barry Riley; and brothers, Ronnie, David and Robert Riley.
Survivors include his brother, Keith Riley and his wife, Julie Hill, Colbert; children, Glenda Childs and her husband, Allen, Pennsylvania, and Connie Frank and her husband, Tommy, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Keith Hodapp, Christopher Hodapp, Corey Riley, Ally Hemphill Frank, Lindsay MacGeorge, Allen Childs and Patrick Childs; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
