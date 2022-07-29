WINDER - Gerald Wayne Criswell, 64, Winder, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Gerald was the son of the late Herman and Mary Criswell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Macie; and two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Bradley.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Davis Criswell; children, Geromy (Jessica) Criswell and Kawana (James) Williamson; five sisters; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel with the burial to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
