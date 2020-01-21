COMMERCE - Geraldine Gardiner, 98, Commerce, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Gardiner was born in Homer to the late Billy and Margie Westbrook Bennett. She was a member of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. She devoted her life to her children. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gardiner was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Junior Gardiner; and son, Barry Gardiner.
Mrs. Gardiner is survived by her daughter, Shelby Scarborough, Commerce; son, Wayne Gardiner, Commerce; grandchildren, Shera Donna Tyner and Penny Nunn; great-grandchildren, Chris Tucker (Tonya) and Asis Scoggins; great-great-grandchildren, Cot¬é, Noah, West, Aron, Justice, Draven, Dalton and Jackson; and great-great-great-grandchild, Isabella.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Mark Mitton officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
