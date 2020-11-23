Geraldine "Jerrie" Copeland (Meemaw) was called home on Friday November 20, 2020.
A true warrior until the end, she put up a brave fight against a rapid, relentless illness. She was surrounded by family and limitless love as she made her transition to Heaven.
Meemaw was hands down the most generous, strong, supportive and stubborn person on the planet. She faced every single challenge with a fierce tenacity and conquered things that would have broken lesser people. She has passed that trait (the BLB) on to her children and grandchildren. All of them have made Meemaw proud, and will continue to do so.
When it came to others, family, friend, or stranger, Meemaw was there for them in times of need. If she knew she could help someone out, she was there. She didn't have a lot to give, but she gave freely. Her love and support touched so many lives. She made every gathering memorable, and never met a tradition that she wouldn't turn on its head. Meemaw could bring joy like no one else.
Her passing has left a void in many lives, but we should all strive to follow her path. Love unconditionally, be kind to everyone you meet, and power through the tough times. We all should carry a little of her warrior spirit inside of us. Godspeed Meemaw, you were one of the great ones.
Memorial service: Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, Ga. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. Attendance is limited per Veterans Administration COVID-19 protocols.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Fibromyalgia Association at www.fmaware.net or National Fibromyalgia Association, 3857 Birch Street, Suite 312, Newport Beach, Calif. 92660.
