TOCCOA - Geraldine Maney Simmons, 73, Fowlertown Road, Toccoa passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A daughter of the late Tommy Maney and Willie Mae Ballenger Maney, she was born April 25, 1949 in Banks County, having lived most of her life in Stephens County.
She was a homemaker. She loved her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved listening to old gospel music and loved to shop. She attended Christ Fellowship.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert “Junior” Simmons; and by three siblings, Doris Lewallen, Dianne Tyra and David Maney.
Survivors include two daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Adam Bearden, White County, and Angie Neubold and her fiancé Wayne Cerniglia, Toccoa; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie Mae Davis, Toccoa.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11 a.m. in the Hillcrest Chapel of the Acree-Davis Funeral Home with the Reverend Scott Collett officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Wayne Cerniglia, Adam Bearden, Cody Bearden, Justin Bearden, Bradley Bearden and Preston Espinoza. Interment will follow in the Stephens Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 9, 2022, from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Acree-Davis Funeral Home.
Acree-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Geraldine Maney Simmons. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.acree-davisfh.com.
