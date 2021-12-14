wheeler

JEFFERSON - Geraldine Wheeler, 69, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Miss Wheeler was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Willie Whitlock and Evie Lou Wheeler. Miss Wheeler was retired from the textile industry and attended Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson. Miss Wheeler is preceded in death by  brothers, William Wheeler and Jimmy Wheeler; and sister, Pearlie Mae Wheeler.

Survivors include her brother, Claude Wheeler, Jefferson; along with several cousins.

Graveside service: Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, with the Reverend Scott Martin officiating.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, 706-367-5467. Online Condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 19-25

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.