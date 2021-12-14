JEFFERSON - Geraldine Wheeler, 69, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Miss Wheeler was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Willie Whitlock and Evie Lou Wheeler. Miss Wheeler was retired from the textile industry and attended Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson. Miss Wheeler is preceded in death by brothers, William Wheeler and Jimmy Wheeler; and sister, Pearlie Mae Wheeler.
Survivors include her brother, Claude Wheeler, Jefferson; along with several cousins.
Graveside service: Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, with the Reverend Scott Martin officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, 706-367-5467. Online Condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
