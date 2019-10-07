DANIELSVILLE - Gladys B. Parson, 91, Danielsville, passed away October 3, 2019 at home.

She was born June 13, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Ruth Baxter. She was married to Nathan Parson. Mrs. Parson loved planting and growing flowers. She was a member of Macedonia Independent Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Doyle Baxter; and three sisters, Isa Mae Brown, Margie Bell Anglin and Lizzie Mae Bassett; also preceded in death by two daughters, Polly Ann Sorrow and Pauline Cloud; two sons, George Sorrow and Jimmy Sorrow; and a special granddaughter Sharon Hussey.

Funeral service: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 2 p.m. at Macedonia Independent Holiness Church with the Revs. Kendall Callaway and Jack Ross officiating. Mrs. Parson will lie in state at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial at the church cemetery.

Family to visit at the funeral home: Monday, October 7, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.

She is survived by not only her husband of 46 years; but a brother Howard Baxter; and children, Sallie Hernandez, Deborah Minish, Wayne Sorrow, Lillie (George) Gaddis, and Dean (Rhonda) Smith. She has 22 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 53 great-great-grandchildren.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 6-12

