GAINESVILLE - Gladys H. Meeler Stowers, 88, Gainesville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Stowers was born in Homer to the late Plummer and Cleo Bell Chitwood Meeler. Mrs. Stowers was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church and retired from Westclox and Crystal Farms. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stowers was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Stowers; great-grandson, Camden Shore; and brother, Ralph Meeler.
Mrs. Stowers is survived by her daughters, Pat Childers, Gaffney, S.C., Linda Moore, Hull, Debra Echols, Colbert, Brenda Hembree, Maysville, and Janet Black, Commerce; brothers, Fred Meeler, Arkansas, Sammy Meeler, Jefferson, and Tommy Meeler, Bakersville, N.C.; sister, Doris Anglin, Baldwin; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held from Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, Ga. 30346.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
