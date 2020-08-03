GAINESVILLE - Gladys Massey Chandler, 89, Gainesville, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Chandler was born in Nicholson to the late C. Lester and Emma Alexander Massey. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Peachtree Corners and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chandler was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Adams Chandler; and a son, Dennis Chandler.
Mrs. Chandler is survived by her son, Reuben Chandler Jr., Commerce; daughters, Rachel Chandler, Springfield, Missouri, Peggy Tatum, Gainesville, Mary Goldsmith, Atlanta, and Martha Parker, Tumwater, Washington; sister, Juanita Smith, Nicholson; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gravesides service: Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Chandler Family Cemetery with the Rev. David Lyle officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
