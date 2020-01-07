MAYSVILLE - Gladys Moore Rednour met her Jesus face to face on January 6, 2020 at her home in Maysville. Gladys was 86 years old and passed away two days before her 87th birthday.
She was born at home in Shakerag on January 8, 1933 to the late Bumen and Eula Moore. She was a homemaker and attended church at The Lighthouse in Maysville. She loved her family well and leaves behind a legacy of love. Her faith and trust in Jesus carried her through this life and on to meet her Jesus.
She was the widow of the late James Fuller Rednour. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also reuniting with her predeceased siblings, Daniel Moore, Nelly Foster, Eunice Newberry, Ruby Lewis, Shirley Constable and Earlene Hamrick.
Mrs. Rednour is survived by her children and their spouses, Vickie and Wayne Montgomery, Maysville, Jimmy Rednour, Braselton, and Alan and Missy Edwards, Gillsville; grandchildren, David and Ariana Shedd, Benjamin and Gwen Shedd, Kasey Rednour, Jeremy and Jamie Aaron, Timmy and Emily Rednour, Jimmy and Kelley Hames, Russell Rednour, Greg and Maddie Edwards, Brian and Rachel Edwards, and Jenny Edwards; great-grandchildren, Cayden Autry, Kinlee Rednour, Colton, Macy and Remington Aaron, Easton Rednour, Lillian, Jillian and Millie Hames, Madison, Ethan and Connor Gibson, Alex Shedd Roberts, Maddox and Preston Edwards.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Winford Bingham officiating. She will be laid to rest at Shady Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Forsyth County.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
