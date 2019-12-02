MAYSVILLE - Gladys Ruth Hardy Cochran, 89, Maysville, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Cochran was born in Commerce to the late Clyde Thomas Hardy Sr. and Florence Eddie Minish Hardy. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cochran was preceded in death by her husband, O.R. Cochran; and sons, Russell “Rusty” Cochran and Richard “Rick” Cochran.
Mrs. Cochran is survived by her daughter, Paula Tolbert (Bobby), Commerce; sister, Florence Hardy, Maysville; brother, Junior Hardy, Maysville; and grandchildren, Summer Wood (Ryan), Clint Tolbert, Adam Cochran, Abby Mansfield (Fred), Amber Gilbert (Brantley), and Greyson Cochran.
Funeral service: Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Clay Hardy and Bill Manus officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
