Gladys Ruth (Lacey) Embrick, 78, passed away Friday July 30, 2021.
She was born on April 20, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence and Kate Owensby Lacey and the widow of Earl F. Embrick. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Lacey.
Mrs. Embrick is survived by two sons, Ronald (Regina) Embrick, Danielsville, and Greg (Teresa) Embrick, Maysville; sister, Annette Hanley, Commerce; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service: Monday, August 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Madison Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt McKinney officiating with burial in the Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
