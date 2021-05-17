BALDWIN - Glenda Ann Segars Lawrence, 71, Baldwin, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Born on November 21, 1949, in Gainesville, she was the daughter of the late Carson and Mary Lou Rogers Segars. Mrs. Lawrence worked for the Georgia Department of Labor as a secretary in the Unemployment Office in Gainesville and also worked as a secretary at the Lee Arrendale State Prison. She was very involved in church and was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lawrence had a passion for the piano which she played for over 60 years. She did not aspire for material wealth, but instead enjoyed serving others; she did this at various food bank ministries and during Bible School. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, as well as her church family and other friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Gray” Lawrence; and brother, Stanley Segars.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Candy Lawrence, Baldwin; daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Chad Pruitt, Gillsville; grandchildren, Kenneth Allen Lawrence (Taylor), Homer, Lola Grace Pruitt, Gillsville, and Leia Paige Pruitt, Gillsville; her church family; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Monday, May 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Damascus Baptist Church with the Revs. Tim House and Johnny Stone officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Pastor Scott Smith officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home.
Those in attendance are asked to adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Damascus Baptist Church, 1526 Damascus Road, Homer, Georgia 30547.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
