HOMER - Glenda Dalton Boling, 74, Homer, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Mrs. Boling was born on February 2, 1945 in Homer to the late L.T. and Louise (Roberts) Dalton. Mrs. Boling was a graduate of Banks County High School and North Georgia Technical College. She was owner/operator of Books With A'peal and was formerly employed with Standard Telephone Company. She was a charter member of Charity Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Jerry L. Boling, Homer; daughter, Vicki Boling, Homer; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Amy Boling, Homer; brother and sister-in-law, Milton and Mellisa Dalton, Homer; grandchildren and spouses, Megan and Will Atha, Daulton and Macy Boling.
Funeral service: Friday November 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Charity Baptist Church, with the Revs. Scott Smith and Billy Burrell officiating. Interment will follow at Charity Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday November 27, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Boling was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Building Fund, Charity Baptist Church 1302 Hwy. 51 Homer, Ga. 30547
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Blvd., Baldwin, Ga. 30511.
