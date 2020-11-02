AUBURN - Glenda Faye Royster, 78, Auburn, gained her wings Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Mrs. Royster was born February 3, 1942 in Auburn to the late Glenn and Lutie Bell Everett Hogan and was preceded by her daughters, Regina Carol Royster and Tonya Faye Lynn; and her sisters, Frances Dean Ward and Syble Cole. Mrs. Royster was a lifelong resident of Barrow County and was a member of Appalachee Baptist Church of Auburn.
Family members include husband, Earl L. Royster, Auburn; sons and spouses, Rev. Tim and Donna Royster, Dacula, and Travis and Cheryl Royster, Auburn; grandchildren, Christa and Wesley Perry, Victoria and Zac Tanner, Evan Royster, Jonah Royster, Pike Lynn, Hunter Parks, Jake Lynn, Kerrigan Royster, Mariah Lynn, Megan Parks and Luke Lynn; and great-grandchildren, Paisley, Ellia, Weston, McKenzlea, Casyn and Jackson.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Tim Royster and Sammy Everett officiating. Interment will be in the Appalachee Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Wilkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shriner’s Hospital For Children, 950 W. Faris Road Greenville, South Carolina 29605 or St. Jude’s Cancer Hospital For Children, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In