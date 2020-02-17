JEFFERSON - Glenda Gilbert Blackstock, 77, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Mrs. Blackstock was born in Lawrenceville, a daughter of the late John Iverson Gilbert and the late Ophelia Corley Gilbert, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, a graduate of North Georgia College where she received her BS in Elementary Education, graduate of the University of Georgia where she received her Masters and was retired after a long career of teaching with the Jefferson City School System.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blackstock is preceded by her husband, Thomas Hartwell Blackstock.
Mrs. Blackstock is survived by a son, Tom and his wife, Kristin, and granddaughter, Elizabeth; daughter, L'Resu and her husband, Philip Thompson, and grandsons, Bryan and Andrew; son, John and his wife, Margie, and grandchildren, Hu Blackstock and his wife Callie, Lilli, Hart and Livi; and son, Joe and his wife, Jennifer, and grandchildren, Abby, McKensey and Joey; two great- grandchildren, Fitz and Finn Blackstock; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Gilbert Malinowski and Robert Malinowski; sister and brother-in-law, Martha Gilbert Holmes and Offie Holmes; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Foundation, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Ga., or to the Jefferson School System Foundation, P.O. Box 624, Jefferson, Ga. or www.jeffcityschools.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
