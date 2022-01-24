COMMERCE - Glenda Jean Akins Harrison, 79, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Born on March 6, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Mary Emma Miller Akins and James Inman Akins Sr.
Glenda was a native of Athens, graduating from Athens High School in 1960 and later retiring as the secretary for Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary after 27 years. During this time, she helped found the National Association of Educational Professionals (NAEOP) and volunteered as a Girl Scout leader. She was an avid reader, loved people, socializing, traveling and, while it was one of the most challenging of interests, she most of all loved being a parent.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, John J. Harrison Sr. and Margaret Wood Harrison.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, John J. Harrison Jr. “Johnny”; daughters, Mary Margaret Harrison and Katherine Jean Harrison; siblings, James Inman Akins Jr. “Buddy”, Mary Beth McPeters, Faye Johnson, Kay Cash and Ginger Holland; and sister-in-law, Ann Harrison Thornton.
Graveside service: Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park with Marshall Brunner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of Glenda to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=default&lang=en&_ga=2.191609642.163356146.1642887556-1095241139.1642887556.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
