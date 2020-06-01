WINDER - Glender S. Casper, 76, Winder, passed away May 30, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Monroe, she was born May 12, 1944 to the late Ralph and Viola Pearl Dillard Stinchcomb. She was a member of Union Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Surviving are husband, Jerry Casper; children, Terry (Robbin) Casper and Chris Casper; grandchildren, Paige Dolby, Christopher Phillips and Callie Casper, all of Winder; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Max) Woodall, Canton, Liz Harris, Winder, and Mary (Ronnie) Austin, Gainesville.
Graveside service: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Donnie Lamb officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
