casper
CarterFuneralHome

WINDER - Glender S. Casper, 76, Winder, passed away May 30, 2020 at her residence.

A native of Monroe, she was born May 12, 1944 to the late Ralph and Viola Pearl Dillard Stinchcomb. She was a member of Union Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Surviving are husband, Jerry Casper; children, Terry (Robbin) Casper and Chris Casper; grandchildren, Paige Dolby, Christopher Phillips and Callie Casper, all of Winder; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Max) Woodall, Canton, Liz Harris, Winder, and Mary (Ronnie) Austin, Gainesville.

Graveside service: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Donnie Lamb officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 31-June 6

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.