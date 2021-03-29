BRASELTON - Glenn "Nick" Arthur Nichols Sr., 73, Braselton, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Nick was born in Sharon on August 6, 1947 to the late Doyle and Mae Nichols. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and served his country proudly. Mr. Nichols loved riding motorcycles, restoring old hot rods and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Nichols; and sister, Marie McQueen.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Nichols, Braselton; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott Nichols, Duluth, and Joey and Marlaine Nichols, Clarkesville; daughters and sons-in-law, Kristie Marie Kiser and Butch Exley, Braselton, Kerri and Larry Fincannon, Commerce, Daphne DeLee, Winder, and Rayna and William Harrelson, Pendergrass; brother, Benny Nichols, Blue Ridge; sister and brother-in-law Claudine and Jim Nordhues, Hoschton; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Macedonia Community Baptist Church with Military Honors.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Highway 53, Hoschton Georgia 30548, 706-654-0966 or you can visit us online at www.lawsonfuneralhome.org to sign the guest book for the family.
