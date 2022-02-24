COMMERCE - Glenn Richard Diemond, 75, Commerce, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Bountiful Hills.
Mr. Diemond was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late George and Blanche Kelley Diemond. Mr. Diemond was retired from Harris Corporation as an electrical engineer in Palm Bay, Fla.
Mr. Diemond moved to Georgia in 2009, he loved being with his wife Anna and their only daughter, Whitney. Whitney and her family moved to Georgia in 2013, to be closer to her parents. Mr. Diemond grew much attached to his only two granddaughters.
Mr. Diemond is survived by his wife, Anna Thomas Diemond, Commerce; daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Dennis Bergmann, Baldwin; and two granddaughters, Kylee and Saoirse.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
