HOSCHTON - Glenn William Duck, 73, Hoschton, entered rest Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Mr. Duck was born in Gainesville, a son of the late Eugene Preston Duck and the late Berthalene Partin Duck. Mr. Duck was a member of Hoschton Baptist Church and was retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Duck is preceded by his brothers, Jack and David Duck.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Duck, Hoschton; son, Matt Duck (Donna), Pueblo, Colorado; daughter, Shane Cronic (Michael), Braselton; and grandchildren, Colton Duck, Jesse Cronic and Jacob Cronic.
Funeral service: Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Ricky Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Michael Cronic, Matt Duck, Terrell Duck, Jesse Cronic, Jacob Cronic and Clay Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Hoschton Breakfast Club.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
