COMMERCE - Glenwood "Glenn" Cooper, 85, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Mr. Cooper was born on June 20, 1935 in Tignall to the late Lauren and Lula Bobo Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, "Coop", Dugan, "Boodle", and Crawford. After birth, Glenn moved several places, including Athens. He was a graduate of Berry College High School.
Shortly after graduation, Glenn enrolled in the United States Navy, honorably serving his country for four years. After he was discharged from the Navy, Glenn went to work for Gulf Oil Company, serving there for approximately 10 years. He then opened his own service station and restaurant in Tennessee, which was known for its smoked barbecue.
In 2006, Glenn retired and moved to Commerce to be closer to his sister, niece and cousins. He was a dedicated member of Homer United Methodist Church where he helped anywhere needed, including landscaping and serving in the kitchen; he was known for his friendly personality and smile. He also served seniors in his community by volunteering with Meals on Wheels. Glenn was also a member of the Gideons International Camp Banks-Jackson East, and the American Legion Post #215.
Survivors include his sisters, Eloise Crowder, Cornelia, and Guinelle Garrard, Hickory, N.C.; brother, Jack Cooper, Warner Robins; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and also many friends from his church and his community.
No formal services are currently planned. A celebration of Glenn's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Homer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
