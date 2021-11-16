Gleta Mainer Bailes, 90, danced her final earthly steps on Monday, November 15, 2021.
Gleta, lovingly known to all as Granny, was born in Paris, Arkansas on June 5, 1931, to parents William Jennings Bryan Mainer and Maggie Neace Mainer Gossett.
Granny spent her lifetime laughing, dancing and loving others. She chose the profession of cosmetology as her career. She first worked in Comer at Mi-Lady Beauty Shop and then owning her own salon, Hair-riffic Beauty Center in Adelanto, California.
Granny loved to dance, especially country line dancing. She became an instructor and spent many years dancing all over Southern California.
Gleta is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William David Bailes; daughter, Marcia Smith Jackson; great-grandson, Marcus Lane Kelley; and two former husbands: Cecil Smith and Joseph Daly.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Smith and wife Sarah Lynn, and Jeffery Smith; daughter, Missy Cobb; son-in-love, James “Jack” Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great- grandchildren; and her special furry grand-pup, Abe.
Funeral service: Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Celebration Outreach Center, 1333 Washington Highway, Elberton, with Pastor Bill Jones officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Celebration Outreach Center.
Since Granny loved taking care of others, her wishes were for donations to be made to SafeHouse Ministries, P.O. Box 6336, Elberton, Ga. 30635 or to Hart County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 45, Hartwell, Ga. 30643.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.
