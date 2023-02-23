COMMERCE - Glinda Bernice Bailey, 76, Commerce, died Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton.

Mrs. Bailey was born in Commerce, to the late Davis and Vivian Bernice Wilson Poe. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and was retired from WNGC of Athens. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by a brother, Maylon Poe.

Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband, Curtis Bailey, Commerce; daughter, Janda Morris Lance, Commerce; son, Jason Morris (Lora), Monroe; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral service: Monday, February 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. David Harbin officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 26-March 4

