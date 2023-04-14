WINDER - Gloria Ann Brewer Hunt, 73, Winder, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023.
A native of Monroe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Claudine Hood Brewer and had resided in Barrow County for most of her life. She was preceded by her sister, Linda Gail Brewer Martin. Mrs. Hunt was a member of the Whistleville Christian Church and served as a teacher at Barrow County Christian Academy.
Surviving are husband, Ronald D. Hunt; daughters and son-in-law, Tanya Gail Hunt and Jennifer Marie and Ray K. Fumea, all of Winder; grandchildren, Krista Elaine England, Halli Marie England, Hannah Maria Fumea and Elizabeth Grace Fumea; and great-grandchildren, Kinsleigh Hope Stott, Karleigh Faith Stott and Kameron Thomas Stott.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Whistleville Christian Church with Linwood Smith and Ray K. Fumea officiating. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 1:00 p.m. The committal will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens with Ray F. Fumea officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Barrow County Christian Academy, 83 Patrick Mill Road S.W., Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
