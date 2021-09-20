BRASELTON - Gloria Ann Hayes, 90, Braselton, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Hayes was born November 14, 1930 to the late James Wesley Ellis Sr. and Martha Elizabeth Freeman Ellis in Atlanta and was a member of Hoschton Seventh Day Adventist Church. Also, a past member of Georgia-Florida Charolais Association, she and her late husband were the owners of Double A Ranch. Mrs. Hayes worked with Hayes Chrysler as the secretary and treasurer for 40 years, from the beginning of Hayes Automotive Service in 1953 until her retirement in 1993. After retiring, she began the hobby of painting and pottery, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Albert David “A.D.” Hayes in 2009; parents; and sister, Betty Turner.
Mrs. Hayes is survived by her children, Michael David and Sherry Hayes, Hoschton, Albert Terry and Sandra Hayes, Baldwin, and Tim Ellis and Carolyn Hayes, Gainesville; grandchildren, Chad, Jeremy, Tracey, Matt and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Molly, Ellie, Adam, Cooper, Trevor Lauren, Bryan, AJ, Cassidy and Brooke; brother and sister-in-law, James Wesley and Billie Ellis Jr., Suwanee; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private service due to the wishes of Mrs. Hayes, as she was concerned for her family and friends’ safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1101 North Chase Parkway, Marietta, Ga. 30067, www.heart.org.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
